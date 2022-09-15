We continue to feel drier air across the region in the wake of Tuesday’s front. This morning, temperatures have been cooling quickly under clear skies before starting to warm again.

Overnight low temperatures dropped into the low to mid 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s here shortly. Daily high temperatures will remain slightly below average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid 80s.

By late Friday, Gulf moisture will push into the region helping elevate humidity levels going into the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s, but once the humidity returns it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

Expect mostly sunny skies through Friday with a very low chance for rain. Rain chances stay slim through the weekend at only 30 to 40 percent on Saturday and Sunday to account for isolated afternoon showers.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking newly-formed Tropical Storm Fiona, located in the Central Atlantic about east of the Leeward Islands.

As of Thursday morning, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) with gusts up to 60 mph.