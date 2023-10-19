Good morning and a Happy Thursday, New Orleans! A calm weather pattern is expected over the next several days along the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures have started to rebound after a few days of cooler weather. High temperatures Thursday afternoon are forecast to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. A couple isolated showers cannot be ruled out later in the day, but overall rain chances are slim at just around 20 percent.

The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s both Friday and Saturday, before dropping back into the low 80s for the first half of next week.

Daily rain chances are close to zero Friday through Wednesday with high pressure building into the region. This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.