Cooler mornings have been ideal for the first half of the week as lows have remained into the low and mid 60s north, with lower 70s farther south. Humidity is now starting to gradually return.

High temperatures have been slightly above average for mid-September, topping out in the low 90s. However, the lower humidity has made it feel more comfortable outdoors. Temperatures should fall into the upper 80s today through Friday, but we’ll feel slightly warmer with more humidity.

Look for humidity to creep back in some today to Friday, but not to extreme levels.

High pressure building across the area will provide generally calm conditions for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast. There are a few showers along the coast and offshore early Thursday but that’s about it. Widespread drought conditions may get even worse with the lack of rainfall. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is still tracking Hurricane Nigel, which is forecast to remain over open water. The NHC is also watching a tropical wave near Africa that has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next week as it moves west across the Atlantic. We’ll see what this system near the Carolinas does into our weekend, as well! Regardless, it will bring rain chances along the East Coast.