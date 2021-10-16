Stunning forecast for Saturday!

Happy Saturday as this is the most absolutely stunning afternoon! After our most recent cold front moved through, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days!

Expect highs today to reach 70s! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Sunday morning coffee outdoors! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

We have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 60°

Sunday

73° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 61°

Monday

75° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 75° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 80° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 73°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 82° 72°

Friday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

7 AM
Clear
0%
61°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

Interactive Radar

