Stunning forecast for outdoor activity!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday after a gorgeous weekend and Monday! Since Friday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Saturday and yesterday!

Highs today reached 70s again! Sunny and 75+! This evening was beautiful as long as you grabbed your jacket! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

I hope you can go outside at a point before rain chances return to our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Much of this is going to be concentrated near our coast early before moving inland in the afternoon timeframe. Humidity continues rising as we see temperatures reach the low 80s but feel more like mid to upper 80s out there.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 71°
Fair
Fair 0% 72° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 81° 74°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 72°

Friday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 83° 69°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 82° 70°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 73°

Monday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

6 AM
Showers
48%
76°

76°

7 AM
Light Rain
66%
76°

76°

8 AM
Rain
66%
76°

76°

9 AM
Rain
67%
76°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
79°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
81°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
80°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
79°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
78°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
78°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

77°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News