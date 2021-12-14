Stunning but warm for December!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday as a gorgeous one shapes up! This morning, we were dealing with dense fog across a number of locations.

This is likely happening again in these next 24 hours. During your afternoon, temperatures will remain warmer than usual for mid-December at that 70+ degree mark. Sunshine with clouds is now the theme.

60s return tonight to overnight across Southshore locations, and we’ll be a tad cooler north of Lake Pontchartrain.

We’ll stay mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday until rain chances return Friday into your weekend. Another cold front will arrive Saturday with 60s back for highs by Sunday. Right now, the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks warm as temperatures may top out near 80.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 73° 66°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 75° 68°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 77° 67°

Saturday

74° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 64% 74° 54°

Sunday

61° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 61° 56°

Monday

63° / 54°
Showers
Showers 44% 63° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
69°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
67°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News