Stunning but warm for December!

Happy Tuesday as a gorgeous one shapes up! This morning, we were dealing with dense fog across a number of locations.

This is likely happening again in these next 24 hours. During your afternoon, temperatures will remain warmer than usual for mid-December at that 70+ degree mark. Sunshine with clouds is now the theme.

60s return tonight to overnight across Southshore locations, and we’ll be a tad cooler north of Lake Pontchartrain.

We’ll stay mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday until rain chances return Friday into your weekend. Another cold front will arrive Saturday with 60s back for highs by Sunday. Right now, the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks warm as temperatures may top out near 80.

