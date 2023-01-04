Good Morning, New Orleans! You may have woken up overnight to tons of thunder or lightening, but all storms have now ended and pushed east.

Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the 70s.

You’re waking up tomorrow to much cooler weather as 40s and 50s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

12th Night parades will be rolling with great weather on Friday as we welcome Carnival