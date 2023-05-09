The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale, through Tuesday evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon may produce locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and hail.

Flash flooding is ongoing near the Lakefront Airport, Gentilly, and New Orleans East. Around 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour, and another 1 to 2 inches can be expected. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

The City of New Orleans has lifted Neutral Ground Parking restrictions until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday due to the threat of heavy rainfall and street flooding.

Storms are expected to remain in the area for the next several hours, with rain chances dropping gradually after sunset.

