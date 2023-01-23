Another big storm system will be moving through the lower Mississippi River valley on Tuesday night bringing with it a line of strong storms to our area. Out ahead of the line look for southerly winds to increase through the day. We have a high wind watch in effect with the chance to see winds gusting into the 40s. It would be a good idea to secure any decorations or loose items.

The line of storms will be moving through after sunset on Tuesday night. Currently we are under a level 3 threat for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. This means isolated tornadoes and strong wind gusts are possible. Please have a way to get warnings overnight if one is issued for your area.

After that cooler and drier air moves in for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday and lows in the 30s and 40s.