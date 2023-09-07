NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Storms will continue moving south Thursday evening. Expect locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds within the stronger cells. An isolated severe thunderstorm warning is possible along with some localized street flooding. Activity should taper off after sunset although a few isolated showers will be possible overnight.

Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 90s over the next several days. Look for a just an isolated thunderstorm to pop up Friday and Saturday with dry conditions by Sunday into early next week.

Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in the Atlantic and is now forecast to top out at category 5 strength. Overall no change in the forecast thinking as it heads northwest and eventually turns north. This will not be an issue for the Gulf.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts