Storms are redeveloping Thursday midday southeast of a cold front that will be moving through. While the overall threat of severe weather has diminished there is still the chance for strong to severe storms in the area.

The best chance of this looks to be south of I-10 through early afternoon.

Storms could produce strong wind gusts and small hail. Also locally heavy rain will be possible with isolated street flooding.

Additional storms are possible farther inland this afternoon.