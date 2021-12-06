Strong storms possible today

A cold front moving towards the area will bring a round of rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The best chance of that will be north of the I10/12 corridor. Strong wind gusts will be the main threat but also a non-zero tornado threat.

We currently have a low end risk from the Storm Prediction Center with level 1 out of 5 on the scale. Chances are a little better as you get into the central and northern part of the state.

Expect showers and storms by early afternoon from the northwest and then spreading across the area through the evening. It looks like the line will weaken as it moves to the south.

After that much cooler weather moves in for Tuesday. We will go from the upper 70s today to only the low 60s most of the day tomorrow. The front moves back north as a warm front tomorrow so temperatures will warm late Tuesday into Wednesday. After that we stay very warm through the week with scattered storms again possible on Wednesday and a few on Thursday.