Strong storms possible today

A cold front moving towards the area will bring a round of rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The best chance of that will be north of the I10/12 corridor. Strong wind gusts will be the main threat but also a non-zero tornado threat.

We currently have a low end risk from the Storm Prediction Center with level 1 out of 5 on the scale. Chances are a little better as you get into the central and northern part of the state.

Expect showers and storms by early afternoon from the northwest and then spreading across the area through the evening. It looks like the line will weaken as it moves to the south.

After that much cooler weather moves in for Tuesday. We will go from the upper 70s today to only the low 60s most of the day tomorrow. The front moves back north as a warm front tomorrow so temperatures will warm late Tuesday into Wednesday. After that we stay very warm through the week with scattered storms again possible on Wednesday and a few on Thursday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 55°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 67% 78° 55°

Tuesday

61° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 60°

Wednesday

68° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 69% 68° 62°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 78° 70°

Friday

80° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 71°

Saturday

77° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 77° 48°

Sunday

60° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 60° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
12%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
78°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
77°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
71°

70°

7 PM
Rain
68%
70°

68°

8 PM
Showers
47%
68°

66°

9 PM
Showers
39%
66°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
62°

61°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
61°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
59°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
57°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

