Strong storms possible today

Weather

A potent storm system is moving east across the southern part of the country and will produce rain across much of the lower Mississippi River valley. Some of that will be in the form of thunderstorms which have the potential to be strong to severe.

An isolated tornado or strong wind gust will be possible with any storm that develops through the afternoon and evening. However storms seem very isolated at the moment. This will be a day where the chance of severe weather outweighs the actual threat of storms developing in the area during the peak severe weather time.

A line of storms will move in later this evening ahead of the main front which moves in early Friday. However widespread rain will continue through the day on Friday.

Stay aware of weather conditions through the day. Have a way to receive warnings and be ready to take action if a warning is issued for your area.

Expect a warm and breezy day with mid 70s for highs.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 52°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 62° 52°

Friday

59° / 48°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 100% 59° 48°

Saturday

60° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 60° 44°

Sunday

67° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 67° 51°

Monday

70° / 62°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 70° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 74° 62°

Wednesday

67° / 53°
Showers
Showers 50% 67° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

12 AM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

1 AM
Showers
50%
55°

54°

2 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

54°

3 AM
Rain
70%
54°

54°

4 AM
Rain
80%
54°

53°

5 AM
Rain
80%
53°

53°

6 AM
Rain
80%
53°

