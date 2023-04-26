Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the 70s this evening to the mid 60s by midnight. Early Thursday morning, lows will likely reach the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances are up to about 80 percent Thursday to account for showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Dry weather returns for the first day of Jazz Fest.