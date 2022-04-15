Warm and humid conditions will continue through the evening on this Good Friday. Look for overnight lows to only drop into the upper 60s north with low 70s south. We could see some patchy light fog by early Saturday.

Look for low mid 80s through your Easter weekend with muggy conditions. Rain chances are not that great at any point over the weekend for most of the area. We will likely see storms develop Saturday and Sunday afternoon in south central and southeast Mississippi.

This activity will likely stay just north of the area. However strong to severe storms will be possible so stay alert if any storms do develop nearby. The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail.

The level 2 risk area does dip into the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi on Sunday. After that some lower humidity moves in for the first couple days of next week.