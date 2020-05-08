Strong storms possible then cooler

A line of storms will move in from the northwest this afternoon and this evening

A line of storms will move in from the northwest this afternoon and this evening. There could be severe weather along the leading edge of this as it moves through the area.

The best chance for severe weather will be north of I-10 with the line weakening a bit as it moves south. However the entire area is under the Slight Risk outlook from the SPC which is level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The main threat is strong wind gust potential as the line moves in. Even if winds are not technically at severe levels, gusts of 40-50 will still be possible. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area.

Timing of the line will be late afternoon through the evening as it moves north to south.

Expect a warm and windy day ahead of the line with mid to upper 80s and southwest winds 15-20. After the line we will see much cooler air moving in with windy conditions overnight. A much cooler Saturday is on the way with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 60°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 80% 87° 60°

Saturday

74° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 74° 62°

Sunday

80° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 63°

Monday

81° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 81° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 67°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 84° 72°

Thursday

83° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

72°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

