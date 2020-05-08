Strong storms possible then cooler

A line of storms will move in from the northwest this afternoon and this evening

The best chance for severe weather will be north of I-10 with the line weakening a bit as it moves south. However the entire area is under the Slight Risk outlook from the SPC which is level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The main threat is strong wind gust potential as the line moves in. Even if winds are not technically at severe levels, gusts of 40-50 will still be possible. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area.

Timing of the line will be late afternoon through the evening as it moves north to south.

Expect a warm and windy day ahead of the line with mid to upper 80s and southwest winds 15-20. After the line we will see much cooler air moving in with windy conditions overnight. A much cooler Saturday is on the way with highs only in the low to mid 70s.