The chance for showers and a few storms will continue through the evening Tuesday as a batch of rain moves in from the west. This will likely not push all the way across the area as it moves more north. So areas along I-55 will have a higher chance of rain than in southern Mississippi. Look for locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with the heaviest activity.

Temperatures will stay warm with the humidity over the next couple of days. Another round of storms is likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will move across the entire area and also bring with it a chance for strong to severe storms. Locally heavy rain will also be possible so you will want to stay aware of weather conditions later Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon should be nice as the rain moves offshore from the morning with slightly drier air filtering in. After that though we are stuck with pop up showers and storms each day Friday through Monday.