Strong storms on the way Thursday

Weather

Another round of severe weather is possible across our region on Thursday

Another round of severe weather is possible across our region on Thursday. Currently we are in the slight risk category for our viewing area which is level two out of five on the severe weather scale.

A higher enhanced risk outlook is out for areas just to the east starting east of Biloxi. All types of severe weather will be possible, although strong wind gusts look like the main threat for our area.

You want a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area. The Futurecast shows a strong line of storms moving in mid-morning.

Stay aware of weather conditions Thursday.

Ahead of that system expect a day of strong wind on Wednesday. Look for low 80s with winds out of the southeast at 15-20.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 74°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 65°

Friday

85° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 69°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

81° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 63°

Monday

81° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 81° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

