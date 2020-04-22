Strong storms on the way Thursday

Another round of severe weather is possible across our region on Thursday

Currently we are in the slight risk category for our viewing area which is level two out of five on the severe weather scale.

A higher enhanced risk outlook is out for areas just to the east starting east of Biloxi. All types of severe weather will be possible, although strong wind gusts look like the main threat for our area.

You want a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area. The Futurecast shows a strong line of storms moving in mid-morning.

Stay aware of weather conditions Thursday.

Ahead of that system expect a day of strong wind on Wednesday. Look for low 80s with winds out of the southeast at 15-20.