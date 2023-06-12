Strong storms are moving southeast across the Florida parishes Monday evening. These have a history of wind damage and could produce gusts close to 70 mph. Hail will also be possible and you can expect very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi until 8PM Monday evening.

Otherwise the big story this week is the heat. Highs will reach into the mid 90s each of the next few days with not much relief from rain after today. Expect just an isolated storm to pop up by the middle of the week.