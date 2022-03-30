A line of strong to severe storms is currently pushing into the western part of the area and will continue to move through over the next few hours. So far strong wind gusts continue to be the main issue with this line in our area but embedded tornadoes will still be possible.

A tornado watch is in effect for most of the area until 9 PM. This line has produced tornadoes to our north in central Mississippi so it will be important to watch. Keep in mind severe thunderstorm warnings should be taken seriously and you need to seek shelter if one is issued for your area. In general it is a good idea to stay inside as this line is moving through.

The storms will move east of the area tonight and we will clear out nicely for Thursday. Look for a beautiful afternoon with temps in the low to mid 70s.