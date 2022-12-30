Rain chances are at around 80 to 90 percent for most of Friday as our next weather system moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.

Showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday as well, but the wet weather looks to clear out in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.