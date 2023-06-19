NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Stormy weather may impact portions of the central Gulf Coast over the next day or two.

Models show showers and thunderstorms moving into Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi late Monday night, and again on Tuesday. Any storms that develop could quickly turn severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a Level 1 or Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday and Tuesday. Weather models show more widespread storm development on Tuesday, with storms starting a little earlier in the day, likely by late morning or the early afternoon.

A Flood Watch issued for most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast through Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms over the next 24 hours may produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with isolated higher totals.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Tropical Storm Bret and a tropical wave right behind it.

Tropical Storm Bret currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday afternoon. The system is forecast to track west toward the Lesser Antilles as it gradually becomes more organizes.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic just a few hundred miles east of Tropical Storm Bret.

This wave, known as Invest 93-L, has a 50 percent chance of formation over the next seven days and it will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

Only three named storms on record have formed in the tropical Atlantic during the month of June. Early season activity in the deep tropics is often a precursor of an active hurricane season.

While there is no imminent threat to the Gulf Coast from these systems right now, it is always a good idea to review your hurricane preparedness plan.