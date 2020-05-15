Watch Now
Strong storms flood homes and turn streets into rivers in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOLUA, LA.– Severe storms have dumped nearly a foot of rainwater on areas of Tangipahoa Parish, flooding homes and turning streets into rivers.

Rescue crews have been working throughout the night in the Ponchatoula area, using boats to rescue residents trapped in their homes by floodwater.

Rescue crews say that the worst of the flooding is in the Bedico Meadows Subdivision. They say that the flood waters are coming from the overflowing Bedico Creek.

All of the rescued residents are being brought to the Bedico Supermarket parking lot after they are rescued.

