NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another round of storms and heavy rain is moving south across the area on Tuesday afternoon. Some severe weather warnings have also been occuring with these due to the potential of strong wind and hail. The main cluster will continue to move south and offshore through the afternoon.

Expect some possible additional devlepment along and south of I-10 to the west through the evening. Temperatures will stay cooler through the day thanks to rain and cloud cover.

Wednesday looks drier with scattered storm chances mainly south of I-10. Look for temperatures to rebound back into the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lower rain chances.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts