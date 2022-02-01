The area of low pressure bringing rain to the region is also creating strong southeasterly winds Tuesday evening. That is pushing water up to the coastal areas and creating the chance for minor coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory stays in effect through 9 AM Wednesday.

We have several days with rain chances this week and the first is today. Showers continue to spread across the area moving in from the southwest and that trend will continue over the next few hours through Tuesday evening.

Some locally heavy rainfall amounts could occur due to repetitive rain over parts of the area. This system will keep lingering showers into the day on Wednesday. The rain looks to be more hit or miss on Wednesday and be mostly during the morning time frame.

A stronger system will push in on Thursday with high rain chances for everybody. That rain will continue into early Friday until the front pushes through. Highs will be around 70 through Thursday but only around 50 behind the front Friday and into the weekend.

We could also see some stronger storms on Thursday and Thursday evening and we are currently under a level 1 threat outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather. Stay tuned for details on that over the next couple of days.