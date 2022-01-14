Strong cold front on the way Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong cold front is on the way Saturday and that will put an end to the nice weather of the past couple of days.

Look for warmer temperatures tonight with lows only in the low to mid-50s for most of the area. Saturday temperatures will depend on the timing of the cold front.

Most of the area will see at least the mid to upper 60s. If the front is a bit slower, or areas to the east where it takes longer to reach, you could see low 70s. 


Expect spotty showers early in the day with the main band of rain moving across the area in the early to mid-afternoon time frame.

Once that happens cooler air will begin to filter in.

Expect windy conditions with falling temperatures by Saturday evening. Lows will drop all the way into the 30s Sunday morning. 
As the main upper-level system moves across the region most of the precipitation will be gone.

However, there could be enough left over for a few snowflakes or brief snow showers in the northern areas closer to the MS border.
Sunday will be windy and cold with most of the day in the 40s. We will clear out by Monday. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 56°
Fair
Fair 0% 58° 56°

Saturday

67° / 41°
Rain
Rain 90% 67° 41°

Sunday

49° / 40°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 11% 49° 40°

Monday

57° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 43°

Tuesday

65° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 65° 55°

Wednesday

72° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 53°

Thursday

56° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 56° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
56°

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
58°

59°

6 AM
Showers
39%
59°

59°

7 AM
Showers
50%
59°

60°

8 AM
Showers
44%
60°

63°

9 AM
Showers
54%
63°

65°

10 AM
Showers
59%
65°

66°

11 AM
Showers
51%
66°

67°

12 PM
Showers
55%
67°

66°

1 PM
Rain
71%
66°

65°

2 PM
Rain
73%
65°

62°

3 PM
Rain
90%
62°

60°

4 PM
Rain
78%
60°

58°

5 PM
Showers
57%
58°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
56°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News