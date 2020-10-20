Strong cold front on the way next week before Halloween?!

PRE-HALLOWEEN COLD SNAP ?! Meteorologist Scot Pilie says warm, late-summer weather on the way the next 5-7 days with high temps in the mid 80s. However, a pattern flip flop could arrive next week!

Forecast models remain latched in with our next strong cold front arriving next Tuesday-Wednesday. Model guidance indicates the coolest temps of the season thus far are possible.

Keep in mind, we are still 6-7 days out from this potential cold front; so undoubtedly, expect the forecast to change. Halloween is still over a week away, so it’s still too early to call what our weather will look like for Trick or Treating.

I’m still hesitant to go all in on the strength of the front in south Louisiana as a stubborn ridge of high pressure will remain over the southeast United States through at least Monday.

As long as I’m not sweating in my Halloween costume, I’d be ok with low humidity & a light breeze, HA! Stay tuned!