Street Flooding reported across Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS.– Widespread street flooding is being reported in Hancock County, including bay St. Louis, Waveland and Diamondhead.

AS of 6:30 a.m., The Hancock County Emergency Management Office is reporting 259 streets that are experiencing minor to major flooding issues because of tidal issues associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal. The Bay-Waveland tide guage was 4.5 inches above normal.

The following is the areas that had street flooding.

Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets

Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 37 Streets

Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 60 Streets

Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 27 Streets

Chapman Road had 25 Streets

Jordan River Drive had 6 Streets

Sugar Field Drive had 2 Streets

Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets

Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 Streets

Hwy 603 and Whitney had 5 Streets

Harbor Drive had 27 Streets

Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Street

Union off River Drive had 18 Streets

Beach BLVD had 1 Street

Jordan River Shores had 9 Streets

Hancock County Emergency Management crews will continue to monitor the street flooding situation throughout the day.