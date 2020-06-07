Street Flooding reported across Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS.– Widespread street flooding is being reported in Hancock County, including bay St. Louis, Waveland and Diamondhead.
AS of 6:30 a.m., The Hancock County Emergency Management Office is reporting 259 streets that are experiencing minor to major flooding issues because of tidal issues associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal. The Bay-Waveland tide guage was 4.5 inches above normal.
- The following is the areas that had street flooding.
- Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 37 Streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 60 Streets
- Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 27 Streets
- Chapman Road had 25 Streets
- Jordan River Drive had 6 Streets
- Sugar Field Drive had 2 Streets
- Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 Streets
- Hwy 603 and Whitney had 5 Streets
- Harbor Drive had 27 Streets
- Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Street
- Union off River Drive had 18 Streets
- Beach BLVD had 1 Street
- Jordan River Shores had 9 Streets
Hancock County Emergency Management crews will continue to monitor the street flooding situation throughout the day.