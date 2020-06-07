Severe Weather Tools

Street Flooding reported across Hancock County

Weather

road closed flooding northshore

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS.– Widespread street flooding is being reported in Hancock County, including bay St. Louis, Waveland and Diamondhead.

AS of 6:30 a.m., The Hancock County Emergency Management Office is reporting 259 streets that are experiencing minor to major flooding issues because of tidal issues associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal. The Bay-Waveland tide guage was 4.5 inches above normal.

  • The following is the areas that had street flooding.
  • Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
  • Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 37 Streets
  • Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 60 Streets
  • Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 27 Streets
  • Chapman Road had 25 Streets
  • Jordan River Drive had 6 Streets
  • Sugar Field Drive had 2 Streets
  • Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
  • Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 Streets
  • Hwy 603 and Whitney had 5 Streets
  • Harbor Drive had 27 Streets
  • Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Street
  • Union off River Drive had 18 Streets
  • Beach BLVD had 1 Street
  • Jordan River Shores had 9 Streets

Hancock County Emergency Management crews will continue to monitor the street flooding situation throughout the day.

