Street flooding possible on Tuesday as storms develop overnight

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside.

Tonight a small front will move down from the north and bring with it another chance for rain and storms. These will continue off and on through the day Tuesday. Like today heavy rain and locally strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

Any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding, especially in areas that received more rain during Claudette.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s but be cooler around the storms. Rain coverage starts to go down on Wednesday with hotter temperatures by the end of the week.