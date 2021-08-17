Street flood advisory for Jefferson, Orleans until 7:15PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with heavy rain in many parts of the viewing area. A Street Flood Advisory is issued across Jefferson and Orleans until 7:15PM.

Remember, “turn around, don’t drown” as a phrase when encountering standing water.

Highs, themselves, reached 90s again but felt more like 100s during the hottest part of Tuesday afternoon. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late week, we continue seeing heavy downpours and street flooding potential! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. A seasonal, quiet forecast for southeast Louisiana continues deeper into August with a massive heat wave in this weekend’s outlook.

High pressure north is pushing south, so Tropical Storm Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico towards Mexico, itself. The path is headed straight across the Gulf for Mexico for Mexico by this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now the season’s eighth named storm but will not affect the United States. This is going to circle Saint George Island and impact Bermuda only before swimming out to sea.

Fred is now a tropical depression as it continues weakening while moving inland in the United States after a Florida landfall Monday.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Summer storms come back before a lot of heat

Big time heat on the way

Typical August forecast for Tuesday locally, Fred moving inland in Alabama, Georgia

3 storms in the tropics, no local impacts

Quiet night tonight locally, no tropical impacts this week

Fred approaching Florida, staying hot locally

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 80°
Light Rain with Thunder
Light Rain with Thunder 0% 82° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 91° 81°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 91° 80°

Monday

91° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
83°

83°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

5 AM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

6 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
82°

84°

8 AM
Sunny
18%
84°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
86°

88°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
88°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
89°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
89°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
89°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News