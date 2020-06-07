Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding

Weather

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.

Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.

A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

Weather Video

Cristobal update 9:30 AM Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update 9:30 AM Sunday"

Cristobal update Sunday 7:30 AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Sunday 7:30 AM"

Cristobal update Sunday 5 AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Sunday 5 AM"

Extended Cristobal Video Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extended Cristobal Video Update"

Tropical Storm Cristobal Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Cristobal Update"

Cristobal 8PM Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal 8PM Update"

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 81° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Friday

90° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
80°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
80°

80°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
30%
80°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News