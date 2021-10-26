Stormy Wednesday, fall arrives Thursday!

Happy Tuesday! Low rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for this evening. We have summer-like conditions now, Spring tomorrow, and fall Thursday until Halloween.

A weak cold front last night brought humidity down ahead of a much more potent one on its way Wednesday. Overnight, over Northshore locations, 50s or 60s will be the theme with 60s or 70s south!

Tomorrow, we see an upcoming pattern change with one more real cold front moving through, bringing fall back again in southeast Louisiana. At that point, heavy downpours could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way you can receive warning information on hand. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-2.5 inches in many spots, but the line will move quickly, at least. This is also likely posing widespread severe threats with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. Timing will be between 4PM-9PM across southeast Louisiana.

Behind this boundary, we start to clear out Thursday as windy conditions move in with chilly air. Highs will only be in the low 70s and winds could be gusting into the 30s.

May be best to secure your Halloween decor if this is possible! The forecast for Halloween weekend across southeast Louisiana truly will be beautiful as fall returns!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!