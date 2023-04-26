An area of rain and storms will be moving through during the first part of the day Thursday. These storms will likely contain locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Rain chances are up to about 80 percent Thursday to account for the showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. As always have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area.

Dry weather returns for the first day of Jazz Fest.