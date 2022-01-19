Stormy Thursday morning, cold afternoon!

Weather

Happy Wednesday as a warmer one wraps up across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front will race to town bringing possible severe threats overnight west, then the arctic blast follows. We have another one on its way in these next 12 hours.

Enjoy this warmer forecast for tonight before temperatures plummet.

Storms coming to town late tonight from Texas and west Louisiana will continue weakening in intensity before arriving here. Much colder air filters in Thursday with 50s early, then 40s by late afternoon. Today, we top out in the 70s before temperatures plunge. Tomorrow to early Friday, our forecast will be similar to this past Sunday’s. Overnight Thursday, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s right around freezing again, feeling even colder. Rain chances are certainly in the forecast, as well, so we’ll keep you posted about a possible freezing rain event materializing into early Friday. Right now, this is looking pretty fringe with warm air aloft and at the surface, so anything that does fall would likely lead to very minimal accumulation on the ground. I am most concerned with elevated surfaces such as bridges if anything. You need a combination on temperatures under freezing and falling moisture to see this low threat develop. The areas that may see either sleet or rain are west and north of Lake Pontchartrain.

After tonight. remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for tomorrow will be active. As the week continues, anticipate a cold rain for now into your weekend.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 64° 56°

Thursday

61° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 92% 61° 36°

Friday

44° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 14% 44° 34°

Saturday

50° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 50° 35°

Sunday

52° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 52° 40°

Monday

57° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 58% 57° 52°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Showers
Showers 51% 59° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
64°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

5 AM
Showers
58%
63°

62°

6 AM
Rain
78%
62°

61°

7 AM
Rain
94%
61°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

54°

9 AM
Showers
40%
54°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
50°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
43°

42°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
42°

