Our next front moves into the region early Saturday.

This front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.

The latest models show a cluster of thunderstorms moving into the WGNO viewing area between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with the heaviest storm activity around 12 noon. Rain will gradually decrease in intensity through the early afternoon before finally clearing out by 3 or 4 p.m.

Isolated showers may linger into Saturday evening, but rain chances drop off significantly overnight into Sunday.

While the front approaching is technically a “cold front,” don’t anticipate a decrease in temperatures or humidity. The front is expected to stall out over the Gulf becoming a stationary front, and eventually recede north as a warm front.

Temperatures are forecast to stay mild and slightly above normal heading into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.