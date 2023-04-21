Our next rain chance will be moving in shortly with at least one and potentially two rounds of storms. The first round will move through this morning. Right now, no severe warnings have been a concern. Heavy rain continues pushing east from the west.

Expect locally heavy rain along with the threat of gusty winds with this first round. After that we will dry out for most of the afternoon and evening with mid to upper 70s.

The next rain chance comes in later Friday evening and Friday night as the front pushes through. That could also produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Right now the best chance of storms with that will be north of I-10.

The weekend looks great after that. Look for lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity through Sunday.