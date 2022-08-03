Scattered to widespread shower and storm activity has popped up across the region once again today. Rain chances remain elevated at around 60 percent for the remainder of the afternoon.

With any storms that fire up, locally heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to minor flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the Northshore under a level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall and a portion of the Southshore under a level 2 risk.

Otherwise, expect skies to remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be warm, but too hot with the extra cloudy cover and rain-cooled air. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s for most locations.

Expect similar conditions as we head into Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics, no activity is expected over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.