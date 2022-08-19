More wet weather is on the way for the New Orleans metro. After a few early morning showers, we should see a break in the rain before more storms develop this afternoon.

With any storms that form this afternoon, expect frequent lightning and thunder along with localized heavy downpours that may lead to minor flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has outline all of South Louisiana under a Level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall through Friday night.

Heading into Saturday and Sunday, rain chances are slightly lower with storms more scattered in coverage.

A frontal boundary draped across the region will help to trigger rain and storms in an on-and-off fashion through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees before rain moves in.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching a wave over the Bay of Campeche into the western Gulf of Mexico. The NHC gives this system a 60 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

This system may become a tropical depression later today or tonight, but it will likely be short-lived due to its proximity to land. There is small window for development before the system moves onshore in Mexico or near the southern tip of Texas. It is not a threat to Louisiana.