Locally heavy rain and storms will continue through sunset around the south shore areas before the activity begins to diminish overnight. We can still see rain and storms through midnight and then it looks like the activity will end. Watch for street flooding with locally heavy downpours.

It looks like another round of rain and storms will develop on Saturday afternoon. Expect locally heavy rain with that as well as the chance for some gusty winds. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

After that we start to dry out with just spotty activity on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the day. Next week looks mostly dry as highs get back into the low 90s.