Scattered showers are developing Thursday evening out ahead of a cold front. Look for the trend to increase after midnight as we see larger areas of rain move in. Some of this will include locally heavy rain and the potential for strong wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center actually has most of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi in a level 2 threat of severe weather. This might be a little on the high side but the potential will need to be watched as this moves through. The strongest activity will likely be before sunrise so have a way to get woken up if a warning is issued for your area. At this point rain looks to move out by the time Jazz Fest opens.

Otherwise most of the forecast is hot. Expect mid 80s through the afternoon Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs around 90 with those types of numbers continuing well into next week. It does look like we see a break from the humidity Friday afternoon through Saturday.