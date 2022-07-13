A line of storms is moving south this evening and will impact areas from I-55 to I-59. It looks like these will fade out before they make their way to the south shore but along and north of I-12 prepare for heav downpours and gusty winds.

Rain chances will be higher on Thursday as a boundary moves south out of central Mississippi tonight. Most of the rain will fade out tonight before it moves into our area. However as that boundary moves over us on Thursday showers and storms will be likely. This rain could be locally heavy at times with isolated flash flooding the main concern. Stronger storms will also produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

After Thursday rain chances go back to being more scattered. Friday through the weekend we will see more typical summertime development. Rain chances will be around 80% on Thursday but back down around 50% Friday through the weekend.

Temperatures will stay mainly in the mid to upper 80s for highs Thursday thanks to more rain and clouds. Look for highs of 90-92 Friday through the weekend with cooler areas as rain pops up.