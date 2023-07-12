Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the main concern with the forecast now through the middle of next week. Daily afternoon rain chances will beat 50 to 60 percent Wednesday.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible and rainfall may accumulate quickly with any slow-moving storms that develop.

Similar conditions are expected through tomorrow, with rain chances decreasing to about 40 to 50 percent on Thursday. High temperatures for the next few days will be in the 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help keep tropical formation chances low through at least the next couple of weeks.