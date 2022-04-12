Good Morning! Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible in the overnight hours, but rain chances stay fairly low at just 20 to 30 percent.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but it may feel a little warmer as humidity rises. Cloud cover continues to build into the region Tuesday as we begin to enter a more unsettled weather pattern.

Higher rain chances at around 50 to 70 percent return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No one day will be a washout, but expect some showers and storms to have heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds.ADVERTISING

Wednesday, we are keeping an eye on the possibility for a few additional severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon to evening. Through the next five days, most locations in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi will see between 2 and 4 inches of rain, but some spots may see locally higher amounts if certain storms are slow-moving.

We desperately need the rain as most of the state remains in a severe or extreme drought. For New Orleans, we are about 6 inches below our normal rainfall totals year-to-date. The flood threat for the next few days is low.

Conditions improve by Easter weekend as rain chances start to fall. We’ll have more information on WGNO News all day today.