Storms to continue into the weekend

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today, it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating-based.

So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with stronger activity.

Keep in mind the ground is very saturated from all the rain recently so any heavy downpours that don’t move out quickly can lead to street flooding. This will especially be possible in the metro New Orleans area. 

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 79°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 79°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 87° 78°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 79°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
80°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
87°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

