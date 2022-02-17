Happy Thursday! Our forecast for the next 18 hours is going to be active! Right now, we are a lot warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach 70s, and we are starting out in 70s, too.

Yet another cold front is on its way to town will bring a severe weather threat primarily north of Lake Pontchartrain. Behind this, temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s before yet again upper 50s or 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 60s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain before most spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing again by Saturday. Rain chances return this afternoon to tonight as this front approaches. Severe weather is going to be possible, so have ways to receive warning information on hand. Our major concern will be gusty winds but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.