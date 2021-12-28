Storms this evening, isolated severe possible

A line of storms is developing west of our area and will be moving through during the evening hours. Stronger storms that develop could produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and take shelter if one is headed your way.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions.

Look for storms again tomorrow and Thursday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi but it will be another day to stay aware of weather conditions. A brief tornado or damaging wind gust could occur.

We will see basically the same setup on Thursday before less rain chance on Friday.