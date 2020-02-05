Storms then a return to winter

A very active 24 hours is on the way across the region as a storm system moves in from the west.

Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

More widespread and heavy rain will be drifting through on Wednesday night as a cold front moves in. Out ahead of the front there is the chance for severe storms to develop with gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The bigger threat looks to be north of the area however.

Temperatures will also be falling behind the front on Thursday. We will go from the mid 70s today to only the mid 50s tomorrow.

Some 30s will come back in the colder areas on Friday morning.