Storms then a return to winter

A very active 24 hours is on the way across the region as a storm system moves in from the west.

A very active 24 hours is on the way across the region as a storm system moves in from the west. Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

More widespread and heavy rain will be drifting through on Wednesday night as a cold front moves in. Out ahead of the front there is the chance for severe storms to develop with gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The bigger threat looks to be north of the area however.

Temperatures will also be falling behind the front on Thursday. We will go from the mid 70s today to only the mid 50s tomorrow.

Some 30s will come back in the colder areas on Friday morning.

Wednesday

73° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 73° 54°

Thursday

57° / 39°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 90% 57° 39°

Friday

62° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 70° 55°

Sunday

71° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 71° 63°

Monday

75° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 75° 65°

Tuesday

76° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 76° 66°

Hourly Forecast

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

63°

4 AM
Rain
100%
63°

61°

5 AM
Rain
100%
61°

58°

6 AM
Rain
100%
58°

56°

7 AM
Rain
100%
56°

55°

8 AM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

9 AM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

10 AM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

11 AM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

