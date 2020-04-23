Breaking News
Graduation cancelled or postponed? View the latest information for graduating seniors
Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Storms redevelop later, small threat of severe remains

Weather

Storms are moving out of the area Thursday morning and pushing east into Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms are moving out of the area Thursday morning and pushing east into Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Most of the area will see minimal rain through the next several hours.

As the front moves through this afternoon more storms will likely develop. However a large cluster of storms along the coast could actually reduce the threat of stronger weather inland.

We are still in the slight risk outlook for the day from the SPC. This means isolated severe weather will be possible with any storms that develop.

Have a way to receive warnings and take shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

Once the front moves through later today we are looking at drier conditions through the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 67°

Friday

86° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 69°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 67°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 65°

Monday

83° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 83° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 72°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

12 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Clear
10%
68°

Popular

Latest News

More News