Storms redevelop later, small threat of severe remains

Storms are moving out of the area Thursday morning and pushing east into Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Storms are moving out of the area Thursday morning and pushing east into Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Most of the area will see minimal rain through the next several hours.

As the front moves through this afternoon more storms will likely develop. However a large cluster of storms along the coast could actually reduce the threat of stronger weather inland.

We are still in the slight risk outlook for the day from the SPC. This means isolated severe weather will be possible with any storms that develop.

Have a way to receive warnings and take shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

Once the front moves through later today we are looking at drier conditions through the weekend.