Storms possible today ahead of cold front

The Storm Prediction Center has a low chance of strong to severe storms for our area this afternoon and evening. The bigger threat will stay well to our north. The big story will be the cold front tonight and falling temperatures Sunday.

A few spotty storms will be possible ahead of the front later in the day on Saturday and then again along the front as it moves through.

Sunday will likely still be in the low 60s in the morning but then temperatures will be falling into the 40s by the afternoon. It will be windy as well.

It still looks like we could see a few spots in the upper 20s Monday morning in the northern areas. Temperatures will warm again through the middle of next week ahead of another cold front.

Saturday

82° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 82° 68°

Sunday

72° / 38°
AM Thunderstorms/Wind
AM Thunderstorms/Wind 72% 72° 38°

Monday

52° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 52° 42°

Tuesday

64° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 64° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 69° 61°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 41°

Friday

53° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 53° 50°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
75°

74°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
73°

74°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
74°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

67°

9 AM
Showers
58%
67°

63°

10 AM
Showers
41%
63°

59°

11 AM
Showers
35%
59°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
21%
55°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
19%
53°

