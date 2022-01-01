Storms possible today ahead of cold front

The Storm Prediction Center has a low chance of strong to severe storms for our area this afternoon and evening. The bigger threat will stay well to our north. The big story will be the cold front tonight and falling temperatures Sunday.

A few spotty storms will be possible ahead of the front later in the day on Saturday and then again along the front as it moves through.

Sunday will likely still be in the low 60s in the morning but then temperatures will be falling into the 40s by the afternoon. It will be windy as well.

It still looks like we could see a few spots in the upper 20s Monday morning in the northern areas. Temperatures will warm again through the middle of next week ahead of another cold front.