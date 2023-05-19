We have reached the point of the year where you need to remember to stay hydrated and take some breaks in the shade or a/c. Expect just a handful of showers through the evening.

A weak front will be moving towards the area on Saturday. This will cause high temperatures to warm ahead of it and most of the area will likely hit the low 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100.

After that some rain chances will develop along the front. Right now this looks to be Saturday evening. Some strong wind gusts are possible but the main threat would be locally heavy downpours.

It does look like we are a bit more pleasant on Sunday with temperatures back in the mid 80s